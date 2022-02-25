TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.
NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.38 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.05.
TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
