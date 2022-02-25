Truist Financial Comments on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYH. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

