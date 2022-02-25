Truist Financial Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $190.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of W opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $7,994,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

