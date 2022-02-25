Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $396,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $21,803,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $14,526,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

