Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $413,000 in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.
Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
