Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $455,000 in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.92. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

