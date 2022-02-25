Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 51,709 Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Theravance Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 208,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $731.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

