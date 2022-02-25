Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,291 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.30% of iMedia Brands worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $126,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.