Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 88,255 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,255 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $162.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.