TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TUIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TUI will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.