Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.15-$1.60 EPS.

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $529.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.