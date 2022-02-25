Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.23% of SunCoke Energy worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 695,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 134,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,947 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

