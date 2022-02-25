Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of 8X8 worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

