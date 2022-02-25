Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.92% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $915.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.