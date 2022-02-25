Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

