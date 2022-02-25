Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 47,900 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after buying an additional 538,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after buying an additional 439,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hess by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 365,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

