Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 92,422 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,422 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

BYD stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

