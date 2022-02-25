Two Sigma Investments LP Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 1,366.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Luminar Technologies worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 660,214 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 1,198,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 70,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 124,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,891. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

