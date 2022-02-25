Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 109,062 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,062 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.66% of Materialise worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 0.67. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

