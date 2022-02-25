Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 157,703 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.49% of Cohu worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

