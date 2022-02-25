Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,196 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.42% of Costamare worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 199.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.