Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BGC Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

