Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZOM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Zomedica in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zomedica by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zomedica by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 851,982 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zomedica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.72.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

