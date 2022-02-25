Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHEK shares. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CHEK opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Check-Cap Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

