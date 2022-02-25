Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Allena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNA. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

