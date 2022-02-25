Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Dogness (International) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $2.24 on Friday. Dogness has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

