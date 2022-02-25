Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 2,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

TYRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.