U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

