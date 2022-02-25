U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 175,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,433 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $11.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $967.93 million, a PE ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 3.21.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.