U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Chairman Acquires $593,854.50 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

USX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 281,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.