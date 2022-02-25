UBS Group AG Acquires 30,313 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $40,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $2,781,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

