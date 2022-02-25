UBS Group AG Purchases 6,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

