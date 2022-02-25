UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €28.63 ($32.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €40.29 and its 200 day moving average is €37.94. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.