UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $56.04. 1,624,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

