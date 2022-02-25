UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Technologies.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

