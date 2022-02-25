UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

