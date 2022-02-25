Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.89 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

UCTT traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 4,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

