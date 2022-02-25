UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 336,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,197. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UMH Properties by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UMH Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

