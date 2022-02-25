UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

UNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

UNF stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.40. UniFirst has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

