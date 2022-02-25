Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.
NYSE:UL opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.
About Unilever (Get Rating)
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
