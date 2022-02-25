Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $42,822,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $33,484,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.