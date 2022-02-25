United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

