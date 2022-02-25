United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,927,000 after buying an additional 374,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after buying an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $68.50 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

