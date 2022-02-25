United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

