United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000.
BSCN opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.
