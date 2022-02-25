United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,731 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.