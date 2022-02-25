United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $57,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

