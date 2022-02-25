United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

