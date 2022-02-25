United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

