Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

UVE traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.