Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.52% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTI stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $281.89 million, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

